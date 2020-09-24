Westview Band Marching on Despite Health Pandemic

BY SABRINA BATES

MARTIN – Members of the Westview High School Band are carrying on their tradition of providing half-time entertainment at home football games and a concert season, despite a reduction of musicians after the start of the school year. A handful of the more than 50-member band opted for the Weakley County School System’s Modular Distance Education virtual-learning program this semester.

Made up of percussion, brass, woodwinds and a color guard, this year’s Westview Band will still perform during halftime of each of the Chargers football team’s home games.

The Band will not have a competition season or travel with the football team to away games, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Members will still perform concerts during the holiday season and end-of-the-school year, with dates to be announced.

An annual band supper is planned to help raise money for the members from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Westview High School. Tickets for a barbecue dinner are $8 each and can be purchased from any band member. A mini-concert is also set for that evening.

Band members spent July and part of August in a socially-distanced, alternating band camp, where they learned fundamentals such as marching and keeping time.

Making up this year’s Westview Marching Band are:

Color Guard members – Nathan Reese, Abby Arredondo, Elisabeth Ostenson, Gabrielle Price, Emily Kelley, Lydia Thorsen, Allison Paschall and Liyah White;

Woodwind members – LeeAnn Hudson, Hunter Henson, Hannah Harrell, Ahyania Ivory, Ellie Brewer, Bryson Boyd, Sadie Claiborne, Alina Armega, Katelee Roberts, Isabella Dawson, Emily Baker, Deborah Shaw, Amy King, Chloe Jones, Brisa Camacho and Persempathy Harrell;

Percussion members – Hannah Shane, Jonathan Vandergriff, Riley Perkins, Azaria Rooks, Harrison Simpson, Noelle Ingram, Zeke Ivy, Chanler Webber, and Harrison Simpson;

Brass members – Tori Ary, Samantha Bates, Christopher Ostenson, Justin Warren, Braden Kendall, Nick Sterrett, Owen Oelrich, Avery Byer, Jonah Simmons, James McGregor, Jack Hughey, Emellie Kendall, Michael Moon, Casey Hicks, Matthew Moon, Zach Whiteman, Maddie Crossno, Alyssa Chua, Casey Hickman and Serenity Harrell.

The Westview Marching Band is led under the direction of long-time director Mike Tucker. Assistant Director is Jennifer Cupples, with Rebecca Steel and Misty McGregor offering staff support.

Westview’s Band is the only high school band remaining in Weakley County. Tucker also directs the Martin Middle School Band, which is made up of students at MMS and Sharon School.