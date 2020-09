COVID-Related Deaths Climb in Weakley County

BY SABRINA BATES

sabrina@dresdenenterprise.com

WEAKLEY COUNTY (September 21) – The number of COVID-19-related deaths has climbed to 19 in Weakley County as the number of active cases saw a decline in the last week.

As of Monday, September 21, 2020, Weakley County’s total COVID-19 case count was reported at 1,118, with 980 listed as recovered cases by the Tennessee Department of Health. The county’s active case count is 119.

Neighboring Carroll County shows a similar case count, with 118 active cases listed and 17 recorded COVID-19-related deaths. Carroll County’s total case count is 832 as of Monday, September 21, 2020.

Obion County surpassed the 1,000-case mark in the last week with 1,088 total cases and 137 reported as active. Obion recorded 9 COVID-19-related deaths.

Henry County’s COVID-19-related deaths are also recorded at 9 as of Monday. The county shows 602 total cases, with 68 of those listed as active.

Weakley and Henry counties are under countywide mask mandates in public spaces. Henry County’s mask mandate was issued August 5 and is set to expire September 24.

In Weakley County, a mask mandate was issued August 10 and is set to expire September 30 unless it is rescinded or extended.

The overall total case count for Tennessee was reported at 184,409, with 166,674 of those listed as recovered. The total number of recorded COVID-19-related Tennessee deaths is 2,233 as of Monday, September 21.