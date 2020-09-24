County Chamber, Economic Development Boards Select Merger Representatives

BY SABRINA BATES

sabrina@dresdenenterprise.com

GLEASON (September 21) – The Weakley County Economic Development Board (WCEDB) met in Gleason early Monday morning to iron out and select Board representatives to serve in an executive capacity for the potential merger of the EDB with the Weakley County Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber’s Board of Directors agreed on its Executive representatives during a meeting held last week in Dresden.

The goal of the proposal to combine the two entities under the umbrella of one organization is to streamline operations for both departments. In recent meetings, a committee was developed to recommend an organizational chart for the proposal. The organizational flow of the merged units would put an Executive Board in place, with three representatives each from the Chamber Board of Directors and Weakley County Economic Development Board and one member appointed by Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum. The representatives on the Executive Board would represent each municipality within the county.

During the Tuesday, September 15, 2020, meeting of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, members approved the nominations of Charles Anderson of Gleason, John Clark of Sharon and Cindy McAdams of Greenfield.

On Monday, September 21, the WCEDB met and recommended the following representatives: Tommy Legins of Martin, Bynum of Dresden and Martin Mayor Randy Brundige.

The Executive Board would have the initial responsibility of creating new by-laws governing the merged entity. Once those are in place, the organizational chart recommends an Executive Director play the leadership role in assigning tasks for the proposed Chamber Committee, Chamber Director, Administrative Assistant and Economic Development Committee.

To move forward, both entities must agree to the selected Executive Board members, proposed by-laws and design of the merged organization. Committee members announced the process for a merge is a lengthy one, with a tentative effective date in mid-2021, which is fluid.