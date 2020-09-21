Suspect Wanted for Kidnapping, Domestic Assault Caught by Dresden Police

Torres Washington

DRESDEN (September 15) – It was Dresden Police Chief Chris Crocker’s first official day as the city’s police chief when he took a suspect wanted on kidnapping and domestic charges from an incident in January into custody after a short foot pursuit near TJ’s Market in Dresden last week.

Crocker arrested Torres Washington, 24, of Dresden Tuesday afternoon. Washington was wanted for apparently breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Martin in January. Washington reportedly punched the victim in the face and head repeatedly.

More details are available in the Wednesday, September 23 edition of The Enterprise.

