Several Injured in Two-Vehicle Accident Outside of Martin

BY SABRINA BATES

MARTIN (September 9) – Eight people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision outside on a four-lane outside of Martin last week.

According to an accident report released by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the investigating department on the scene, a 2004 Chrysler PTC driven by a juvenile from Martin was stopped at the intersection of Highway 43 and Smith Road outside of Martin around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020, when the driver traveled across the highway and collided with a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica traveling south on Highway 43.

The Chrysler PTC was carrying two passengers, one a juvenile from Sharon, and another individual from Martin. All three were reportedly injured in the crash.

The Chrysler Pacifica minivan was carrying seven individuals from Missouri, including two juveniles. Five of the occupants, including the driver, suffered minor injuries in the accident.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, Martin Police and EMS services, Weakley County Ambulance Service and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene.