Dresden Middle School Lions Race for the Gold

CAMDEN (September 11) – Dresden Middle School’s Cross Country team has been busy with recent meets. The Lions traveled to Three Oaks Middle School in Dyersburg in the Best of the West two-mile race Friday, September 4.

Brice Rother, of the boys’ team did not race, but his teammates Landon Floyd and Ryne Tarver participated in the event. Floyd came in second place at 13:32 with Tarver coming in 65th place with a time of 17:21.

In the girls’ race, Ellie Poole finished first place with a time of 13:42. Alivia Rainey was not far behind, coming in seventh place at 15:56 and Alexis Harrison finished tenth at 16:32. This was Harrison’s first time to place in the top ten.

Also finishing was Jordan Springstead, who came in 25th at 17:43; Emma Harrison with 19:03 in 36th and Hayleigh White with a time of 20:53 in 48th. The girls also came in 2nd place as a team.

Next the team traveled to Camden to participate in a 1.5 mile race Saturday, September 12. The girls had two team members to medal: eighth-grader Ellie Poole who came in second at 9:43 and fifth-grader Bailey Warbington who finished 15th with a time of 11:06.

Also finishing in the girls’ race was Alivia Rainey with a time of 11:21 and finished 24th overall. Placing 29th was Alexis Harrison. Jordan Springstead finished 43rd. Emma Harrison came in 62nd.

For the boys, sixth-grader Landon Floyd medaled after coming in sixth at 9:15. Brice Rother came in 31st with a time of 10:30 and Ryne Tarver finished in 63rd at 11:54.