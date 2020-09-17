County, Greenfield Receive Community Development Grants

NASHVILLE (September 14) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe recently approved more than $27.6 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which will assist 66 communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives.

Among the local recipients are the Weakley County Government and the City of Greenfield.

The City of Greenfield was awarded $362,017 for sewer system improvements. Weakley County was awarded $273,828 for countywide communications improvements.

“These funds play an important role in helping communities across Tennessee prepare for future economic development opportunities and continued growth,” Lee said. “I applaud each community for investing in themselves and taking the necessary steps to improve their assets, infrastructure and safety initiatives.”

“Community Development Block Grants are an enormous asset to communities across the state and Tennessee as a whole,” Rolfe said. “The 66 communities receiving CDBG funding will be better prepared for economic growth, which will in turn help Tennessee continue to succeed. I look forward to the future success each community will see in the years to come.”

The allocation of CDBG funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local community level. The CDBG program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development. Funds are available for water and sewer improvements and new extensions, housing rehabilitation and health and safety projects.