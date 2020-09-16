Chris Crocker Named Dresden Police Chief

BY DAVID FISHER

DRESDEN (September 14) — The Dresden City Board appointed Chris Crocker as Dresden’s new police chief, during Monday night’s regular monthly meeting of the Dresden Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Chief Crocker replaces former Police Chief Steve Howe, who resigned on June 24 to accept a position with the Tennessee Office of Inspector General.

Mayor Jeff Washburn recommended Crocker for the job, saying, “He’s done an exemplary job and I recommend we hire him.”

The board agreed and approved his appointment by a unanimous vote with all alderpersons present.

Crocker served as interim Police Chief, prior being selected to fill the vacant position.

Following Crocker’s appointment, Mayor Washburn said “We were happy to be able to appoint Chris Crocker as our new police chief.” The mayor added, during the time Crocker has been with the department, he has proven that he has the leadership skills necessary to do the job.

City Recorder Jennifer Branscum commented, “We’re pleased to have him part of our police force. He’s done an excellent job as interim police chief. We’re happy to have him as our new police chief.”

Chief Crocker has worked in law enforcement since June 2011. The 32-year-old police officer began his career with the Dresden Police Department, where he was employed four and a half years. During his time with Dresden P.D., he was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. Crocker later went to work for the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department for four and a half years. He returned to Dresden P.D. approximately one year ago and assumed the role of Assistant Police Chief.

When asked what he likes most about his job, Chief Crocker said, “Getting to help people.”

Chief Crocker said the biggest factor in driving crime in the area is illegal drugs. “Ninety percent of the people we deal with are arrested for drug-related crimes. Most of the burglars are drug users trying to obtain drug money.”

Crocker is the son of Steve and Anita Crocker of McKenzie, Tennessee. Although Crocker has resided in Weakley County the past 12 years, he grew up in Carroll County, where he attended West Carroll Jr. High and High School.