Chargers and Lions Travel for Lexington 5K

LEXINGTON (September 1) – Dresden and Westview high schools traveled to Lexington for the 7th Annual Lexington High School Tiger Run last week. The 5K race was split with a girls and boys race.

For the boys race, Dresden had eleventh-grader Nicholas Skarsten finish in ninth place with a time of 19:00. Westview High School eleventh-graders Zachary Parrott and Houston Baker finished in 39 and 47 respectively. Parrott finished 21:42 and Baker came in 21:59. Ninth-grader Abdurrahan Obdate came in 82nd with a time of 24:14 and tenth-grader Ethan Burns finished 118 at 27:24.

Tucker Allen from Chester County High School finished in first place.

For the girls race, Dresden had Parker Ferrell came in 20th at 26:43 and Lily Roberts finished 30th at 28:15. Ninth-grader Abigail Rother finished 91st at 37:24. Westview’s Scarlett Nail completed the race at 17th with a time of 26:11. Macy Brawley came in 53rd at 31:02 and teammate Gloria Hogan finished closely behind at 56th with a time of 31:17. Latissh Sanders finished 84th and a time of 35:47.

Mary Tritt of Crockett County completed the race first at 24:44.