Weakley County Grand Jury Hands Down 63 Indictments

WEAKLEY COUNTY (September 4) – The September term of the Weakley County Grand Jury handed down 63 indictments when it met last week. Among those were 14 secret indictments, or sealed cases, which formally charges the accused and case information is closed until their arrests.

The majority of the sealed indictments were charges of failure to appear.

Those indicted now face felony charges and will proceed through the judicial system through the Weakley County Circuit Court.

Listed on the September Grand Jury indictments include:

Brandon J. Alford – Burglary and vandalism; $1,500 bond,

Nicky Avent, Jr. – Aggravated assault; $10,000 bond,

Nathan S. Brackett – Evading arrest, simple possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and driving on revoked license; released on recognizance,

Charles W. Brown – Evading arrest and driving on revoked license; $10,000 bond,

Cody Wayne Brown – Unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault (four counts) and reckless endangerment; held,

Bobby E. Dickens – Aggravated assault and reckless endangerment; $1,000 bond,

Randal Lee Cowan – Aggravated robbery and evading arrest; $100,000 bond,

Dalton E. Crutchfield, Jr. – Unlawful possession of a weapon, failure to appear, drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation; held,

Charles W. Davis – Rape of a child; $250,00 bond,

Raymond J. Freeze – Child abuse; released on recognizance,

William Robert Hamm – Theft; released on recognizance

Bradley Gene Hutchens – Forgery; $10,000 bond,

Patrick O’Neil Jennings – Aggravated assault (two counts), possession of a weapon, violation of order of protection, simple possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond,

Jessica Ann Jett – Introduction of contraband into penal institution; $2,500 bond,

Larry Keith Johnson – Sale of controlled substance (four counts) and TennCare fraud (four counts); $2,500 bond,

Melissa Gail Johnson – Sale of controlled substance (four counts) and TennCare fraud (four counts); $2,500 bond,

Wendell D. Jones – Possession of methamphetamine with intent, drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, criminal impersonation and driving on suspended license (two counts); $10,000 bond,

James William Larue – Aggravated sexual batter; released on recognizance,

Mario Andre McElrath – Possession of controlled substance with intent and drug paraphernalia; $1,000 bond,

Kendhal Deonte Warren – Possession controlled substance with intent and drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond,

Timothy Lee Miller – Possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm (dangerous felony) and drug paraphernalia; $15,000 bond,

Tiffany Rene Pritchard – Possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm (dangerous felony) and drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond;

Cyra S. Napier – Possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm (dangerous felony) and drug paraphernalia; $1,000 bond;

Cynthia M. Benson – Simple possession and drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond,

Joshua Gary Morgan – Aggravated burglary and theft; medically released on recognizance,

Lindsey Victoria Barnes – Aggravated burglary and theft; $5,000 bond,

James Robert Murphy – Sexual exploitation of a minor (three counts); $2,500 bond,

Jordan Blake Owens – Burglary, theft and vandalism; $10,000 bond,

Wade Erin Pinion – Burglary, theft and vandalism; released on recognizance,

Jonathan Kirby Parker – Aggravated burglary, theft and vandalism; $2,500 bond,

Clint D. Raymer – Possession of a weapon (two counts), simple possession, drug paraphernalia and theft; held,

Louis Stephen Rechis, III – Aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery (two counts) and possession of a weapon; $25,000 bond,

Michael Gene Rysdam – Possession of a controlled substance with intent, possession of methamphetamine with intent and drug paraphernalia; $250,000 bond,

Richard Lee Soden – Theft of property; $10,000 bond,

Brandon Ray Stewart – Violation of community supervision (four counts); $10,000 bond,

Cameron A. Taylor – Possession of a weapon, evading arrest (two counts), aggravated burglary (three counts) and theft (two counts); held,

Jennifer Rana Barner – Possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, possession of a controlled substance with intent (two counts) and child abuse; $15,000 bond,

Robert Tremain Thomas, Jr. – Aggravated assault and reckless endangerment; $2,500 bond,

Joshua Robert Thompson – Aggravated burglary (two counts), theft (four counts), vandalism, burglary (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond,

Lyle Thomas Tucker – Aggravated assault (two counts); $10,000 bond,

Myles Wesley Taylor – Theft (two counts), vandalism, burglary, drug paraphernalia (two counts), simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and criminal trespassing; $5,000 bond,

John Cameron Williams – Possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of controlled substance analogue with intent; $1,000 bond.