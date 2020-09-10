Nathan Plunk 1974 – 2020

MARTIN – Mr. Nathan Russell Plunk, age 46, of Martin died Monday, August 17, at West Tennessee Volunteer Hospital.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, August 20, in Bible Union Cemetery with Rev. Buddy Travis officiating.

Mr. Plunk is survived by his parents, Ronald Plunk and Linda Crittendon Plunk of Martin; two brothers, Johnny G. Plunk of Martin and Jason (Michelle) Plunk of Sharon; grandmother, Nannie Gatewood Crittendon; four nieces, Elizabeth, Abigale, Emily and Sarah Plunk.

Nathan formerly worked for Barber Tool and Die in Martin. He formerly attended Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church.

Nathan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alpheus “Bud” Crittendon, Russell Plunk, and Scleeta Plunk Hudson; step-grandfather, Taft Hudson.

Memorial requested to Bible Union Cemetery Association.

(Paid Obit by Murphy Funeral Home)