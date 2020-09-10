Local High Schools Set to Take on Friday Matches

WEAKLEY COUNTY (September 11) – Local high school football teams are kicking off Week 4 at 7 p.m. this Friday, September 11.

Greenfield is playing against South Fulton. This match-up is also the Jackets’ homecoming game.

Westview is traveling to play against Obion County.

Gleason is not playing this week.

Dresden has its first home game of the season against West Carroll. Tickets for this game will not be sold at the gate. Instead, they are available from 9 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. at the Dresden High school to the public. Tickets are $6 each and sold for cash only.

The gates open at 6 p.m. at Dresden, with a mask and temperature-check requirement for fans entering the stadium. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 is not allowed to enter. All fans must wear face coverings and stay within six feet or two empty seats from each other and maintain social distancing from anyone other than those living in the same household.

Dresden Quarterback Club members who are at a sponsorship level will have their tickets delivered to them this week, or their tickets are available at the gate Friday night.