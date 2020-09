Linda Jane Arrington 1937 – 2020

MILAN – Graveside Service for Linda Arrington age 82 of Milan, were held Friday September 4 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Bradford, TN. Linda was survived by her husband Clifton Ray Arrington, daughters Melinda Richardson and husband Larry, Debra Flanders and husband Billy, and Angela Witham and husband Brian. She also leaves behind one grandson, three granddaughters, and four great grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Oliver Long and Ola Mae, sisters Sylvia Lamb and Brenda Taylor, and brother Charles Long.

(Williams Funeral Home)