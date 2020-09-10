Dresden Middle Cross Country Brings Home Four Medals

The Dresden Middle School Cross Country Team posed after completing its races in Milan last week. Team members include (Front, L to R) Alexis Harrison, Bailey Warbington, Emma Harrison, Ryne Tarver, and Jordan Springstead, (Back, L to R) Coach Todd Maxey, Landon Floyd, Hayleigh White, Ellie Poole, Alivia Rainey and Coach Kenneth Coker.

MILAN (September 2) – The Dresden Middle School Lions traveled to Milan Wednesday, September 2 for a 1.5-mile race. The race was formatted to have the 5th- and 6th-grade boys race together, a 5th- and 6th-grade girls race, a 7th- and 8th-grade boys race, and a 7th- and 8th-grade girls race. The top 10 from each race received medals.

Landon Floyd was the only boy on Dresden to run in the 5th- and 6th-grade boys race and finished first place with a time of 9:25. Also winning first was fifth-grader Bailey Worbington, who completed her race at 10:48.

For the 7th- and 8th-grade races, Ellie Poole came in first place at 9:45 with teammate Alivia Rainey coming in fourth. Alexis Harrison finished 13 with 11:36, Jordan Springstead came in 15 with 11:57 and Hayleigh White finished 19 with 14:16.

Emma Harrison as not able to compete due to leg cramps.

Despite the four medals, Dresden did not receive any awards as a team.

