Alice Jacobs Hankins 1924-2020

MARTIN – Alice Hankins, age 96, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at VanAyer Manor Nursing Home. She was born September 1, 1924.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Gardner Cemetery, near Martin, with Rev Mike Sams officiating and burial followed.

Mrs. Hankins is survived by her son, Terry (Wanda) Hankins, of Martin, TN; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one great grand child.

Mrs. Hankins was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Albert Hankins; also her daughter, Thea Joan Hankins; her sons, Joe Brent Hankins, Gary Hankins, and Dana Joe Hankins; her brother, Robert Jacobs; her sisters, Eula Goforth, Vera Croley, Katheryn Grantham, and Lillian Reed, Sally Limbocker; and her parents, Jim and Theadosa Jacobs.

