Weakley County Records 13 COVID-19-related Deaths

WEAKLEY COUNTY – As of Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Weakley County had 13 COVID-19-related deaths. Of the 854 total novel coronavirus cases since data was collected by the Tennessee Department of Health in March, the county listed 492 of those cases as recovered, and 349 active.

Twenty-one to 30-year-olds still hold the highest case count for Weakley County at 162 as of Tuesday. Those between the ages of 11-20 have the second highest number of total cases at 133 and 41-50-year-olds have the third highest total number of cases at 124.

The remaining breakdown of recorded TDH cases by age for Weakley County are as follows:

* 31-40-year olds: 109;

* 61-70-year-olds: 91;

* 51-60-year-olds: 86;

* 71-80-year-olds: 61;

* 81 years and older: 51 and

* 0-10-year olds: 37.

As of Tuesday, there were a total of 97 confirmed cases overall in children ages 5-18 since March. On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported three new cases for that age group.

In Tennessee, there were 37,444 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday of a total 156,329 cases. The TDH recorded 1,781 COVID-19-related deaths in the state, with the number of deaths in males at 1,012 and females at 768. The TDH reported a four-percent hospitalization rate at 6,978.

The University of Tennessee at Martin also announces daily case counts on its website at utm.edu. On Monday, August 31, 2020, UTM reported 24 active COVID-19 cases in students and two active cases in staff/faculty members.

Information regarding case counts, age breakdowns, deaths, hospitalizations and other data is posted daily on the TDH website, www.tn.gov/health, at 2 p.m. Click on the yellow “Information” bar on the homepage.