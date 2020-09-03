Weakley County 4-H’ers Excel at Regional Showcase

WEAKLEY COUNTY – Several Weakley County 4-H’ers participated in the Regional Project Showcase recently and brought home several achievements.

Ainsley Chandler took first place in the Horse Project and second place as a Cluster Winner in the Animal Science – Large Animal Division for fourth- and fifth-grade demonstrations.

Annabell Lovell won first place in the Engineering/Safety Science project and was the Cluster Winner in fourth- and fifth-grade demonstrations.

Layton Bates received first place in the 6-8th-grade Interactive Exhibits in the Electric Project.

Allison Julian won first place in Horse Portfolio and first place in the Animal Science Cluster – Large Animal Division.

Leah Bates took second place in the Companion Animal Project, first place in the Companion Animal Portfolio, second place in the Animal Science – Small Animal Division and second place in the Small Animal Science Cluster.

Bates also received the Premier Exhibitor Award.

“We are very proud of the hard work and persistence of these 4-H’ers,” Weakley County Extention Director Jeff Lannom noted.