USDA to Cover Costs of Meals for Weakley County Students

WEAKLEY COUNTY (September 3) – On Thursday free lunches were added to the already free breakfasts served at Weakley County Schools. This week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it was extending the flexible, free-meals program that helped the Weakley County Schools’ Nutrition Department serve more than 420,000 meals since closure.

According to Trista Snider, Nutrition Director, the extension of the program also allows for families with students from more than one school and currently enrolled in the Monitored Distance Education program to pick up their food from one location.

Additional details will be discussed at the school board meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, September 3 (tonight) and shared on the county’s website (weakleyschools.com). Full details will be available in the Wednesday, September 9 edition of The Enterprise.

The free meals are set to continue until Christmas break.