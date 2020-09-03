Local Woman Named Director of UTM Children’s Center

MARTIN (August 26) – Briana Cash Jimenez has been named the new director of the University of Tennessee at Martin Margaret N. Perry Children’s Center.

In this role, Jimenez is responsible for overseeing all center operations, which includes implementing a high-quality childcare curriculum, ensuring the center is up to date with state licensing regulations, training staff members, providing academic support to the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences and more.

Jimenez is a UT Martin graduate and holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, as well as a master’s degree in family and consumer sciences. She has worked in early care and education for 18 years, spending 14 of those years working for the Tennessee Child Care Resource and Referral Network.

“I am excited to return to my alma mater, UT Martin, and to begin serving families of the community I love,” said Jimenez.

For more information about the Perry Children’s Center, contact Jimenez at bjimene1@utm.edu.