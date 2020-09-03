Enterprise Reporter Joins Pop-Up Exhibit at UT Martin

The UT Martin Department of Visual and Theatre Arts is hosting a pop-up exhibition of artwork by the Art 450 Professional Practices seminar students titled “Omnium Gatherum.” The exhibition is September 12, 2020, at the sculpture patio on the East side of the Fine Arts Building and is open to the public from 1-4 p.m. It features studio and digital artworks from Jasmine Williams of the Dresden Enterprise, Bailey Radnitzer, Knox Brewer, Jordan Copeland and Brandy Gaul. The goal of the exhibition is to highlight the ability to find artists from different backgrounds with different chosen mediums who can come together in art and represent their communities. Some of the artists are using this show as immediate reference for an upcoming senior exhibition, while others are using it as a precursor to prepare for it. The public is invited. For more information, contact Brandy Gaul at bralgaul@ut.utm.edu or (337) 359-7499.