Letter to the Editor: Deane Arganbright

Dear Editor:

On August 10 the Enterprise announced that our Weakley County mayor had issued an executive order requiring citizens in Weakley County to wear masks or face coverings when in public places and where social distancing is not possible. The effective date was August 11. However, in a recent Enterprise photo, we see an August 13th gathering of the mayor, our congressman and five other male community leaders in discussions. They were sitting closely together around a table in a public establishment with no social distancing and without a single face being covered by a mask. Can those involved provide an explanation about this seemingly paradoxical event?

Deane Arganbright

Martin