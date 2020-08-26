COVID-19, Hurricane Laura Affect Area Sports

(August 26) – Rising cases of COVID-19 and the approach of Hurricane Laura have forced changes in upcoming middle and high school sporting events in the area.

Gleason High School announced Tuesday a positive COVID-19 case involving the football team has prompted the suspension of football for the next three weeks. The team hopes to resume play on September 18 versus West Carroll.

The forecast for heavy rains Friday has prompted changes for Greenfield and Hollow Rock-Bruceton’s middle and high school football games at Central High School this week. The middle school game between the two schools has been moved up to 5 p.m. Thursday to allow the high school teams to play immediately afterward.