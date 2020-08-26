Active COVID-19 Cases Exceed Recovery Count

WEAKLEY COUNTY (August 25) — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Weakley County now exceed the number of those recovered from the novel coronavirus, according to information released by the Tennessee Department of Health Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

The reported active cases of COVID-19 hit 379 of a total 749 cases since the first confirmed case in the county in March. Weakley County also recorded 11 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

Of the total case count in Weakley County, those ages 21-30 still reflect the highest number at 138 cases. There are 115 total cases of those ages 11-20 with the next highest number reported in those 41-50 years old at 110.

There are 100 total cases for those ages 31-40; 82 for ages 61-70; 77 for ages 51-60; 47 for ages 81 and older and 32 cases reported for those ages 0-10.

Carroll County hit the 300 mark Tuesday afternoon in active COVID-19 case counts. The county has recorded seven COVID-related deaths.

The Department of Health reported Obion County with 285 active cases and six COVID-related deaths.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Henry County had 176 active cases of the novel coronavirus and four COVID-related deaths. Henry County Mayor Brent Greer authorized a county-wide public place mask mandate, effective August 5, 2020. The order was set to expire August 12, but Greer extended the mandate to coincide with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order in effect until August 29.

One week prior to the re-opening of public schools and the University of Tennessee at Martin, Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum issued a mask mandate that went into effect August 11. Weakley County is under the mandate through August 29, unless it is revoked or extended.

For a daily case count in counties across Tennessee, visit www.tn.gov/health and click on the yellow “information” tab at the top of the screen.