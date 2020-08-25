Fine Arts Gallery to Host ‘Community’ Photo Series by Nathan Morgan

MARTIN (August 25) – The University of Tennessee at Martin Fine Arts Gallery will reopen to the public Wednesday, August 26, 2020, featuring the photo series “Community: UT Martin through the lens of Nathan Morgan.”

The “Community” gallery’s opening night will be livestreamed on the UT Martin Department of Visual and Theatre Art’s Facebook page, beginning at 5 p.m., (today) Tuesday, August 25. Morgan will discuss the history of the photographs and why he selected them for the gallery. He hopes viewers will take the time to appreciate each photograph he selected and examine the small details deliberately captured in each frame.

Morgan currently serves as the assistant director of the Office of University Relations, but came to UT Martin in 2013 as the university photographer. Morgan selected 25 photos to be featured in the gallery he says best represent the “authentic life” of UT Martin since he began photographing the campus community.

From events such as rodeo and homecoming to the iconic architecture on campus, viewers will see UT Martin as Morgan does through his camera.

“My hope is that this gallery captures the essence of our community and life as I see it at UT Martin,” said Morgan. “I feel like what I do here at UTM is document the community, and I want to leave a legacy through my work. I want to show what life was like during the two thousand-teens to early two thousand-twenties.”

The exhibit will be open from 1–5 p.m., beginning today through September 25. Masks are required in the Fine Arts Gallery, and only six visitors are allowed inside at a time.

For more information, contact Dr. Carol Eckert, chair of the visual and theatre arts department, at 731-881-7400.