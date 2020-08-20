S.A.L. 7th Annual 5K Blackout Run Is Tuesday

MARTIN (AUGUST 25) – The 7th Annual 5K Blackout Run hosted by the Sons of the American Legion Post #55 of Martin is set for Tuesday, August 25. Registration for the glow run begins at 7 that evening at Post #55, located at 221 Central St. in Martin, with the run starting at 8 p.m. Runners and walkers are welcome to participate in this annual event in honor of the late Joey Guest, an S.A.L. of Post #55. The route is the same as in years’ past and will take participants to the Martin Primary/Elementary schools and back to the Legion. The cost is $10 per person. Volunteers are needed to direct traffic. For additional information, contact S.A.L. Commander Kenny Park at 731-514-5057.