Motorcyclist Transported Following Crash at Dresden Intersection

DRESDEN (August 17) — A motorcycle collided with a late-model Sport Utility Vehicle at a Dresden intersection Monday, August 17.

According to an accident report filed by Dresden Patrol Officer Thomas Travis, a two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Broad and Pikeview streets at approximately 1:07 p.m.

The report states sixty-four-year-old Christy F. Dilday of 163 Woodroof Road in Dresden, who was driving a 2017 Grey Nissan Rouge, was stopped at a stop sign on Broad Street. Dilday told police she did not see the motorcycle coming and pulled out onto Pikeview Street. This resulted in the front-left side of the Nissan striking the front end of an eastbound 2006 Harley Davidson – Buell FXS, operated by 24-year-old Austin B. Hoffman of 250 Swan Loop in Buchanan, Tennessee.

Weakley County EMS transported Hoffman to West Tennessee Health Care Volunteer Hospital for treatment of possible injuries.

Dilday, who was wearing her seat belt, was uninjured in the crash.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department also responded to assist with traffic control.

All emergency personnel cleared the scene by 2:21 p.m.