Martin Soldier Gets Family Sendoff

| | 0

Hayden Yates (center), a U.S. Army recruit, was surrounded by family and friends Saturday, August 8, 2020, when they gathered at the Kenton Community Center to wish Yates well in his new life venture. Family members pictured with Yates are (L to R) grandfather Randall Yates, aunt Misty Yates, Dawn Pettit and Josh Pettit.

MARTIN (August 8) – A Westview High School graduate made one of the most important decisions of his life in June 2020 when he opted to sign on the dotted line and swear an oath to defend his country against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

Hayden Yates, 20, received a hero’s sendoff Saturday, August 8, 2020, in the Kenton Community Center when family and friends gathered to wish him well as an active-duty soldier in the United States Army. Yates departed last week for basic training.

The Martin man opted to train as a High Mobility Artillery Shooter in the Armed Forces. Yates enlisted through the U.S. Army Recruiting Office in Martin through recruiter Staff Sergeant Woodruff.

Before leaving, Yates wanted to give special thanks to his family members who have offered support through his decision to join the U.S. Army. Among those include his dad, Chad Yates; grandfather Randall Yates; sisters Madison and Laynee Yates and advocates Josh and Dawn Pettit.

He enlisted for four years in the United States Army.

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment