Martin Soldier Gets Family Sendoff

MARTIN (August 8) – A Westview High School graduate made one of the most important decisions of his life in June 2020 when he opted to sign on the dotted line and swear an oath to defend his country against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

Hayden Yates, 20, received a hero’s sendoff Saturday, August 8, 2020, in the Kenton Community Center when family and friends gathered to wish him well as an active-duty soldier in the United States Army. Yates departed last week for basic training.

The Martin man opted to train as a High Mobility Artillery Shooter in the Armed Forces. Yates enlisted through the U.S. Army Recruiting Office in Martin through recruiter Staff Sergeant Woodruff.

Before leaving, Yates wanted to give special thanks to his family members who have offered support through his decision to join the U.S. Army. Among those include his dad, Chad Yates; grandfather Randall Yates; sisters Madison and Laynee Yates and advocates Josh and Dawn Pettit.

He enlisted for four years in the United States Army.