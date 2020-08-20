Long-time Henry County Sheriff Named UTM Director of Public Safety

MARTIN (AUGUST 18) – Longtime law enforcement professional and Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew has joined the University of Tennessee at Martin as the new director of public safety. The UT Martin criminal justice graduate has served as Henry County sheriff since 2006 and previously served as a Tennessee State Trooper and as a patrolman, school resource officer and teacher for the Jackson Police Department.

“We’re excited that Sheriff Belew has joined the UT Martin community,” said Petra McPhearson, UT Martin vice chancellor for finance and administration, in a statement. “His background in law enforcement, training and community relations make him an incredible leader for our public safety team.”

In his new role, Belew is responsible for directing UT Martin’s efforts to provide a safe, secure and orderly environment for members of the university community and campus visitors. He will also lead crime prevention activities and education, enforcement activities and interact extensively with students, faculty, staff members and others who are associated with or impacted by the university.

“I am honored and excited about becoming a part of the University of Tennessee at Martin family,” Belew said in a statement. “I look forward to working with all students and faculty as public safety director. My number-one goal is the safety and security for everyone at UTM, and I want to continue making UTM a great place to be.”

Belew’s law-enforcement experience includes completion of professional-development opportunities with the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy, the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy and the Tennessee Highway Patrol Cadet School. He was honored as the Henry County 4-H Outstanding Service Award recipient in 2004, the Tennessee Constables Sheriff of the Year in 2009 and with the Woodmen of the World Community Leadership Award in 2010.