Local Non-Profit Partners with Prairie Farms for Milk Giveaway

BY SABRINA BATES

sabrina@dresdenenterprise.com

DRESDEN (August 14) – When Be the Village, a non-profit organization in Dresden designed to help foster families in Weakley County, came up with the idea to expand a service to members of the community, volunteers didn’t hesitate to accept an offer to give away milk last week.

On Friday, August 14, 2020, a small group of volunteers spent their morning handing out 1,458 half gallons of two-percent milk donated by Prairie Farms. The dairy company celebrates more than 80 years in business this year.

In the midst of the global health pandemic, which economically impacts families along with farmers, Prairie Farms offers communities and non-profit agencies donations of milk for the giveaway. The milk giveaway that took place Friday was expected to end at 2 p.m. Vehicles lined Pikeview Street beginning at 9 a.m. and by noon, the nearly 1,500 half gallons of milk were distributed to area families and households.

“This is such a good thing for the community. We want to give a heartfelt thanks for Prairie Farms for allowing us to help local families. You get a blessing when you are able to help others and today has truly been a blessing for us,” Be the Village volunteer Tracy King shared Friday morning.

Be the Village is a Christian-based non-profit organization located in Dresden. One of the core values of the local program is to succeed in providing a multitude of essentials to foster children during a transition into their foster families. Through donations by the community and fundraising, supplies such as clothing, toiletries, baby items and school supplies, are provided to foster children ages newborn to 18.

Volunteers with Be the Village say there is an extreme need for foster families, especially when they receive children who have little to no belongings. Foster parents receive a small allowance to help them purchase clothing and other supplies, but immediate needs exist when a child is placed with family, sometimes even in the middle of the night.

To learn more about the local program, visit Be the Village Facebook’s page, call 731-514-4329 or visit the office and storage facility at 216 Pikeview St. in Dresden.