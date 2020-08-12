Local Firefighters Battle Rural House Fire

DRESDEN (August 10) — The Dresden Fire Department spent four hours Monday, August 10 battling a fire at 1912 Lower Sharon Road, just outside of Dresden. The department was dispatched at 10:12 that morning. When the department arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

Mutual aid was requested from the Sharon and Greenfield fire departments to assist with manpower and tankers.

The property is listed for sale. Kory Green of the Dresden Fire Department said the home was occupied, but the resident wasn’t home when the fire started. The cause of the structure fire is unknown and members of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Bomb and Arson Unit are assisting the department with the investigation.

Tennessee Division of Forestry was also called to the scene after the blaze spread to nearby trees.

Dresden Fire had pumpers on the scene, while firefighters utilized the tankers brought by Sharon and Greenfield to shuttle water to and from hydrants within the city to the structure fire.

No injuries were reported, although one of the firefighters sought medical evaluation as a result of Monday’s extreme heat index above 100 degrees.

The structure is a complete loss.