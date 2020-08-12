Lifeline Hosts Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

DRESDEN (August 7) — Lifeline Blood Services brought its Bloodmobile to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department to host an annual Battle of the Badges blood drive event Friday, August 7.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, Dresden Police Department, Emergency Management Agency and Dresden Fire Department were listed for volunteers to contribute on the agency’s behalf for bragging rights. There were 10 blood donations given during the event.

Lifeline reported not all donors reported their respective department, therefore a clear winner is unknown.

All donors were given a coupon for a free taco at La Cabana in Dresden, received a free T-shirt, and were registered to win a 2019 pre-owned Ford Fiesta by Joe Mahan Ford.

All who donated blood will have their blood checked for COVID-19 antibodies.

Another local blood drive in Weakley County is set for Thursday, August 27 at E.W. James in Dresden from noon to 5 p.m.