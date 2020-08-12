Darby, Stephens, Hagerty Win in August 6 Primary

BY SABRINA BATES

sabrina@dresdenenterprise.com

WEAKLEY COUNTY (August 6) — Polls officially closed across the state at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 and the Weakley County Election Commission was one of the first in Northwest Tennessee to issue unofficial results for the state/federal primary and county general election.

With two early-voting locations in Weakley County, of the 5,422 ballots cast in this year’s state/federal primaries and county general election, there were 3,244 early votes cast.

Two of the most-watched races were that of the 76th District House of Representatives primary and 24th District State Senatorial primary. Republican candidates vied for the slot on the ballot in the State House of Representatives after Representative Andy Holt announced he would not seek another term earlier this year. Ten years ago, Holt said he was in favor of term limits and limited himself to 10 years in the State House.

The 76th House District consists of Weakley and portions of Carroll and Obion counties. Results from Thursday’s election are unofficial until the election commissions in each county validate the results. In Weakley County, the election commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday, August 17.

In Weakley County, unofficial state primary results, including all 10 precincts and early voting totals are:

District 76 House of Representatives seat:

* Tandy Darby: 2,116

* Dennis Doster: 896

* Keith Priestley: 722

* John McMahan: 724

* David Hawks: 108

District 24 State Senate:

* John Stevens (incumbent): 2,937

* Casey Hood: 1,372

In Carroll County, unofficial state primary results are:

District 76 House of Representatives seat:

* Tandy Darby: 162

* John McMahan: 143

* Keith Priestley: 375

* Dennis Doster: 94

* David Hawks: 15

District 24 State Senate Race:

* John Stevens (incumbent): 1,177

* Casey Hood: 604

Obion County results are:

District 76 House of Representatives:

* Tandy Darby: 312

* Dennis Doster: 109

* Keith Priestley: 74

* David Hawks: 18

* John McMahan: 609

District 24 State Senate Race:

* John Stevens (incumbent): 1,565

* Casey Hood: 1,863

Three-County Totals for State Primary District 76 House of Representatives Republican candidates:

* Tandy Darby: 2,590

* John McMahan: 1,476

* Keith Priestley: 1,171

* Dennis Doster: 1,099

* David Hawks: 141

District 76 House of Representatives Republican candidate Tandy Darby (Greenfield) will face Independent candidate Jeff Washburn, City of Dresden Mayor, in the November General Election.

Local races, with one contested seat for County Commission District 7, had the following results:

County Commission District 5: Steven Totty – 401

County Commission District 7: Beth Vancleave – 445; Whitney Stover – 202.

Vancleave was appointed by the commission earlier this year to fill the seat vacancy after the death of her husband, Roger Vancleave.

Assessor of Property: David Tuck (incumbent) – 4,756

School Board Seats (all incumbents, uncontested)

School Board District 1: Gath Meeks – 570

School Board District 3: Jeff Floyd – 663

School Board District 5: Kim Longacre – 432

School Board District 7: Doug Sims – 594

School Board District 9: Josh Moore – 550

Constable District 1: Steven Todd – 572

Most of the votes cast in Weakley County were during the early-voting period. Voters had two polling locations – the Weakley County Election Commission office in Dresden and the Martin City Masonic Lodge. Of the total ballots cast, there were 3,244 early votes. Republican ballots cast early were 2,723. Five-hundred-and-two ballots were Democratic and 19 people opted not to vote in the primary during early voting. Of the total votes cast in the county, 4,626 (85.32 percent) were Republican and 766 (14.13 percent) were Democratic. Thirty votes were non-partisan and 10 votes were blank.

Weakley County Unofficial Results for the Federal Primary Seats:

Democratic Results

United States Senate (statewide):

Marquita Bradshaw – 249

Gary Davis – 103

Robin Kimbrough – 150

James Mackler – 166

Mark Pickrell – 29

United State House of Representatives District 8:

Erika Stotts Pearson – 270

Lawrence Pivnick – 134

Hollis Skinner – 139

Savannah Williamson – 163

Republican Results

United States Senate (statewide)

Clifford Adkins – 115

Natasha Brooks – 63

Bryon Bush – 36

Roy Dale Cope – 24

Terry Dicus – 55

Tom Emerson Jr. – 39

George Flinn Jr. – 281

Bill Hagerty – 2,691

Jon Henry – 95

Kent Morrell – 14

Glen Neal Jr. – 13

John Osborne – 18

Aaron Pettigrow – 29

David Schuster – 144

Manny Sethi – 804

United States House of Representatives District 8:

David Kustoff (incumbent, no Republican challenger) – 4,225.

Of the nine polling precincts in Weakley County, total ballots cast at each location from Thursday’s election are:

* Palmersville Fire Station – 345

* Latham Fire Station – 309

* Gleason Community Center – 581

* Greenfield Fire Department – 731

* Sharon First Baptist Church – 782

* Martin Church of Christ – 518

* Trinity Presbyterian Church – 298

* Shepherd’s Field Church – 674

* Martin Methodist Church – 560

* Dresden Methodist Church – 624.