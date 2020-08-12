Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Climb

Highest Positive Rates Among 21-30 Year Olds

BY SABRINA BATES

sabrina@dresdenenterprise.com

NASHVILLE (August 11) — As the number of cases climbs in Weakley County, a breakdown by age range offered by the Tennessee Department of Health shows 21-30 year olds with the highest number of positive test results.

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Weakley County recorded 348 active cases of COVID-19. The total case count for the county since the novel coronavirus emerged locally in March is 482, up from 310 last week.

The Tennessee Department of Health issues daily data on its website, which includes a breakdown by age ranges in each county for overall confirmed cases.

Reports Tuesday offered the following breakdown of COVID-19-confirmed cases by age in Weakley County:

Ages 0-10: 16

Ages 11-20: 72

Ages 21-30: 94

Ages 31-40: 61

Ages 41-50: 74

Ages 51-60: 57

Ages 61-70: 51

Ages 71-80: 32

Ages 81 and older: 23.

Overall, people age 21-30 represent 28,468 of the 124,915 total confirmed case count for the state. Of the total, 85,313 were listed as recovered. The state recorded 38 additional deaths from the day prior and 5,464 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in Tennessee.

The TDH reported Tuesday Weakley County saw an additional 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the day prior. The county also recorded its fourth COVID-19-related death.

Among the active case count for the county, 59 positive cases are those who are between the ages of 5 and 18, with five new cases recorded Tuesday.

Surrounding counties report similar increases in active COVID-19 cases.

In Obion County, as of Tuesday, August 11, 2020, there were 322 active cases and four recorded COVID-19-related deaths. In total, Obion experienced 588 positive cases in the year 2020.

Carroll County had 223 active COVID-19 cases, with three recorded deaths.

In Henry County, as of Tuesday, there were 193 active COVID-19 cases and no recorded deaths.

Last week, Henry County issued a public mask mandate.

On Monday, August 10, 2020, Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum issued a countywide mask mandate in response to the growing number of active COVID-19-confirmed cases. The mandate comes a week ahead of the start of the fall semester for Weakley County Schools and the University of Tennessee at Martin. (See related article.)