Water Valley Man Arrested For Recording Minors in Homes

WATER VALLEY, KENTUCKY (July 31) — A Water Valley man was arrested for reportedly placing hidden cameras in the homes of acquaintances and recording them. Among those recorded were apparently seven juveniles.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Department arrested Roman Trujillo, 32, Friday, July 31, 2020. Sheriff Jon Hayden said Trujillo reportedly entered the homes with permission, but placed cameras inside without their knowledge or permission.

All of the victims were identified and notified. One of the juvenile victims is from Weakley County.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Capt. Randall McGowan said evidence will be presented to the next session of the Weakley County Grand Jury.

Trujillo is held in the Graves County Jail. He faces 27 charges of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.