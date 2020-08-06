Tori Liggett Named Lady Jackets Head Coach

BY JASMINE WILLIAMS

GREENFIELD (July 31) — Greenfield’s Tori Liggett is the new Lady Yellowjackets basketball coach for the 2020-21 season.

Liggett was raised in Greenfield, graduating in 1999 and began teaching in 2002. While teaching she also coaches Greenfield’s Junior High girls’ basketball team from 2002 until 2016. During that time she also worked with former head coach Willie Trevathan as an assistant on the high school team from 2010 until 2014.

Although Liggett has not coached for the past three seasons, she is still looking forward to working with the basketball program again. One thing that Liggett will be bringing to the team is ensuring the team knows the importance of the fundamentals. She hopes that every player on the team will fully understand and learn about the game.

Due to Liggett working with Trevathan for four years, many of the same techniques will continue to be used.

Speaking on what she will bring this year, Liggett said, “The Greenfield High School girls’ basketball program has reached an elite level of success in the past few years. My goal is to continue to work hard, focus on fundamentals, and maintain that success. I’m excited by the challenge and look forward to getting to work with the girls…My goal will be to instill the values of integrity, respect and uni These are the driving principles our school has adopted. I also hope to teach them the value of hard work and preparation.”

Currently, the Lady Jackets are practicing for the upcoming season, the team is following all recommended guidelines for Covid-19. The team is wearing masks, socially distancing, and not sharing basketballs.

Liggett replaces Willie Trevathan who left to become an assistant coach at UT Martin. Last season Greenfield Lady Jackets finished 34-0 went to the Class A semifinals for the second straight season. The 2020 state tournament came to an abrupt halt due to COVID-19. The team was state champs in 2018.

Liggett will also be teaching junior high science at Greenfield along with coaching this year.