State/Federal Primary Election Results for Northwest Tennessee Contested Races

BY SABRINA BATES

sabrina@dresdenenterprise.com

WEAKLEY COUNTY (August 6) – Polls officially closed across the state at 7 tonight and the Weakley County Election Commission was one of the first in Northwest Tennessee to issue unofficial results for the state/federal primary and county general election.

Two of the most-watched races were that of the 76th District House of Representatives primary and 24th District State Senatorial primary. Republican candidates vied for the slot on the ballot in the State House of Representatives after Representative Andy Holt announced he would not seek another term earlier this year. Ten years ago, Holt said he was in favor of term limits and limited himself to 10 years in the State House.

The 76th House District consists of Weakley and Carroll counties and a portion of Obion County. Although the results from tonight’s election are unofficial until the election commissions in each district validate the results, these are the results locally for the House and Senate primary races:

In Carroll County, unofficial state primary results for the 76th District House seat are:

Tandy Darby: 162

John McMahan: 143

Keith Priestley: 375

Dennis Doster: 94

David Hawks: 15