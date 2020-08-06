State/Federal Primary Election Results for Northwest Tennessee Contested Races
BY SABRINA BATES
sabrina@dresdenenterprise.com
WEAKLEY COUNTY (August 6) – Polls officially closed across the state at 7 tonight and the Weakley County Election Commission was one of the first in Northwest Tennessee to issue unofficial results for the state/federal primary and county general election.
Two of the most-watched races were that of the 76th District House of Representatives primary and 24th District State Senatorial primary. Republican candidates vied for the slot on the ballot in the State House of Representatives after Representative Andy Holt announced he would not seek another term earlier this year. Ten years ago, Holt said he was in favor of term limits and limited himself to 10 years in the State House.
The 76th House District consists of Weakley and Carroll counties and a portion of Obion County. Although the results from tonight’s election are unofficial until the election commissions in each district validate the results, these are the results locally for the House and Senate primary races:
In Carroll County, unofficial state primary results for the 76th District House seat are:
Tandy Darby: 162
John McMahan: 143
Keith Priestley: 375
Dennis Doster: 94
David Hawks: 15
District 24 State Senate Race:
John Stevens (incumbent): 1,177
Casey Hood: 604
In Weakley County, unofficial state primary results, including all 10 precincts and early voting totals:
District 76 House of Representatives seat
* Tandy Darby: 2,116
* Dennis Doster: 896
* Keith Priestley: 722
* John McMahan: 724
* David Hawks: 108
District 24 State Senate:
* John Stevens (incumbent): 2,937
* Casey Hood: 1,372
Obion County (all 12 precincts reporting):
District 76 House of Representatives:
Tandy Darby: 312
Dennis Doster: 109
Keith Priestley: 74
David Hawks: 18
John McMahan: 609
District 24 State Senate Race:
John Stevens (incumbent): 1,565
Casey Hood: 1,863
Three-County Totals for State Primary District 76 House of Representatives Republican candidates:
* Tandy Darby: 2,590
* John McMahan: 1,476
* Keith Priestley: 1,171
* Dennis Doster: 1,099
* David Hawks: 141
With five of six counties reporting unofficial totals in the 24th Senatorial District State Primary (no Democratic candidate qualified):
John Stevens (incumbent): 9,244
Casey Hood: 5,799
District 76 House of Representatives Republican candidate Tandy Darby (Greenfield) will face Independent candidate Jeff Washburn, City of Dresden Mayor, in the November General Election.
Local races, with one contested seat for County Commission District 7, had the following results:
County Commission District 5: Steven Totty – 401
County Commission District 7: Beth Vancleave – 445; Whitney Stover – 202.
Vancleave was appointed by the commission earlier this year to fill the seat vacancy after the death of her husband, Roger Vancleave.
Assessor of Property: David Tuck (incumbent) – 4,756
School Board Seats (all incumbents, uncontested)
School Board District 1: Gath Meeks – 570
School Board District 3: Jeff Floyd – 663
School Board District 5: Kim Longacre – 432
School Board District 7: Doug Sims – 594
School Board District 9: Josh Moore – 550
Constable District 1: Steven Todd – 572
Most of the votes cast in Weakley County were during the early-voting period. Voters had two polling locations – the Weakley County Election Commission office in Dresden and the Martin City Masonic Lodge. Of the total ballots cast, there were 3,244 early votes. Republican ballots cast early were 2,723. Five-hundred-and-two ballots were Democratic and 19 people opted not to vote in the primary during early voting.
Weakley County Unofficial Results for the Federal Primary Seats:
Democratic Results
United States Senate (statewide):
Marquita Bradshaw – 249
Gary Davis – 103
Robin Kimbrough – 150
James Mackler – 166
Mark Pickrell – 29
United State House of Representatives District 8:
Erika Stotts Pearson – 270
Lawrence Pivnick – 134
Hollis Skinner – 139
Savannah Williamson – 163
Republican Results
United States Senate (statewide)
Clifford Adkins – 115
Natasha Brooks – 63
Bryon Bush – 36
Roy Dale Cope – 24
Terry Dicus – 55
Tom Emerson Jr. – 39
George Flinn Jr. – 281
Bill Hagerty – 2,691
Jon Henry – 95
Kent Morrell – 14
Glen Neal Jr. – 13
John Osborne – 18
Aaron Pettigrow – 29
David Schuster – 144
Manny Sethi – 804
United States House of Representatives District 8:
David Kustoff (incumbent, no Republican challenger) – 4,225.
Details such as results by precinct, percentage breakdowns of voter participation and a comparison to August elections in 2016 and 2012 will be available in the Wednesday, August 12, 2020, edition of The Enterprise.