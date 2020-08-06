Martin Couple to Celebrate Golden Anniversary

Sherrill and Betty Nan (Collier) Carroll of Martin celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary August 9, 2020. They married August 9, 1970, by the late Bro. Billy Newby at the UT Martin Church of Christ Student Center.

Sherrill is the son of the late Clifton and Madie Carroll. Betty Nan is the daughter of the late Mitchell and Audell Collier.

They are graduates of the University of Tennessee at Martin and spent a combined total of more than 70 years in the teaching profession.

All friends and family are invited to celebrate with them in the activity room of the UTM Church of Christ Student Center August 9, 2-4 p.m.

The couple requests no gifts – only the presence of family and friends, which they consider the best gift of all. Everyone is encouraged to wear a face mask and social distancing will be practiced at the celebration.