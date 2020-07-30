Trio Appears In Court In Connection With Shooting

DRESDEN (July 22) — Three individuals allegedly involved in a shooting that critically injured a McKenzie man in May appeared in Weakley County General Sessions Court Wednesday, July 22.

Malcolm Lee, Jr., 18, of McKenzie, is charged with attempted first-degree murder; 20-year-old Mary Beth Lyles of Martin faces charges of filing a false report, and 22-year-old Katie Nicole Smith of Martin is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

According to Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Captain Randall McGowan, the shooting took place shortly before 8:30 p.m. May 27, 2020, in the 1500 block of Union Church Rd. in the McKenzie area of Weakley County. McGowan states the victim, 18-year-old Canon Magourik of McKenzie, was shot at least seven times.

Lee, who fled the scene in what witnesses described as a sport utility vehicle, was captured May 29, 2020, in McEwen, Tennessee.

The victim was treated at the scene by Weakley County’s Emergency Medical Services and transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Magourik was then flown to a Nashville hospital, where he was treated and released.

Weakley County General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore rescheduled the preliminary hearings for the three defendants to August 19.

Lee remains jailed in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

Bond for Lyles and Smith remains at $10,000 each.