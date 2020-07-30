Letter to the Editor: Rural Cell Phone Coverage

To the Editor,

I was very happy to see the county commissioner’s, Jake Bynum’s, and Randy Frazier’s desire to apply for cell phone coverage for rural areas of the county. However, I only saw mention of a cell tower at Latham. While I’d be happy for Latham area residents and EMS personnel there, I don’t believe that particular tower would reach over to Palmersville — nor would a tower at Palmersville reach over to the Latham area. Thus, I hope you will consider applying for both areas of the county. I noted that Sidonia has a nice fairly new tower there. Perhaps with two more towers we will have Weakley County covered.

Nelda Rachels

Palmersville