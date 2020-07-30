Dresden Alumna, Business Owner Loses Cancer Battle

BY SABRINA BATES

WEAKLEY COUNTY (July 25) — A Dresden High School graduate, local business owner and philanthropist lost her battle with cancer over the weekend. Christie Ricketts, 45, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, after a long fight against cancer.

Ricketts, known for capturing moments for families across the county, owned and operated Christie’s Photography. She was often found on the sidelines of sports games of Weakley County schools, clicking the shutter on her camera to preserve athletes’ special moments. She provided yearbook photos for students in Weakley County schools and preserved memories for graduating seniors.

News of her death spread quickly on social media over the weekend, with friends and families sharing their grief with others. Ricketts lost her husband, Randall, to cancer while waging her own battle with the disease. While her spirit was strong, her faith in God was stronger, and Ricketts served as an inspiration to those who knew her.

“She battled cancer with her husband, then battled cancer for herself, the entire time with such grace and dignity. She knew her God would heal them at any given time that He chose. She also knew that if He chose not to do so that they would both be the lucky ones to spend eternity with Him. She never wandered from that faith and trust in God’s promise to spend eternity with Him and spent everyday making sure others knew of that promise. Now she is celebrating that promise of life with her sweet husband who was waiting on her,” long-time friend Julie Simpson shared.

“If you did not know Christie DeBoard Ricketts, I am sorry … but more importantly, if you do not know Christ and would like to know how to have that peace then please ask me and I will share with you what she strived to share daily. I will miss you my sweet, dear friend and will meet you again. Until then I promise to share the promise of Christ and the promise that there will be a day with no more tears, no more pain and no more fear,” Simpson added.

Friends and family gathered to pay respects Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Martin, where Ricketts was a member. She spent time advocating for the Martin Kiwanis Club, serving as president this year for the non-profit organization.

Friend and co-worker, Christel Thompson Laney, recalled the times she and Ricketts shared on the sidelines of sports events, and the journey through grief together.

“You fought the fight of your life while continuing to click that shutter. … As hard of a time as you were having, you still dropped everything to be there for me the night my dad got sick and continued to be until his passing a few weeks later. You have taught me a lot the last four years and more than just what was behind the camera. During all this time I had new people come into my life. Your family made me feel welcomed and treated me like I was part of their own. Because of you I also made some very special new friends due to the journey we have taken alongside with you,” Laney shared.

“Cancer brought us together in friendship but then cancer also took you away. I will never forget you. I know you are going to take some beautiful pictures where you are now and you can show me all the good spots when I get there,” Laney added.

