Regional Airport to Benefit from USDA Funding

NASHVILLE (July 15) — The Trump Administration last week announced the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $153 million to build and improve critical community facilities to benefit nearly two million rural residents in 23 states.

Obion County, on behalf of the Everett-Stewart Regional Airport, is receiving a $500,000 loan and $150,000 grant to construct an airplane hangar with adjacent staging area at the airport. Through leasing, the hangar will generate the airport revenue.

Rural Development State Director Jim Tracy said he is pleased to announce Tennessee will invest nearly $24.9 million in loans and grants to eight projects across the state.

“USDA is committed to be a strong partner in building and modernizing facilities, creating jobs and educational opportunities,” Tracy said. “Rural Tennessee needs safe, modern infrastructure to help residents and businesses achieve greater prosperity and have access to essential services.”

USDA is investing in 94 projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. The investments can be used to build or upgrade a wide-range of rural community facilities such as schools, libraries, clinics and public safety facilities. More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally-recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

Interested parties should contact their USDA Rural Development state office for information about additional funding, application procedures and eligibility details.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.

For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/tn.