Performance Chiropractic Relocates to Downtown Martin

MARTIN (July 16) — Community members welcomed Corey Davis, his wife, Anna, and the team of Performance Chiropractic to its new location, 298 Broadway Street in downtown Martin. The after hours open house event, held Thursday, July 16, 2020, offered guests a tour of the new facility and information about services Davis provides for patients of the chiropractic center. Massage, laser and dry therapies, along with virtual consultations are among the available services. To learn more about Performance Chiropractic, visit the team on the web at https://www.performchirotn.com/ or call the downtown Martin office at 731-588-5144.