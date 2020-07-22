COVID-19 Cases Increase in Weakley County

NASHVILLE (July 21) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported the second death in Carroll County from COVID-19 during the past week. Tennessee experienced an increase in total cases to 81,944 on Tuesday (65,274 last Monday, July 20 and 52,155 two weeks ago) . The state’s total deaths are 31 and 47,852 have recovered.

In Carroll, there was an increase in the number of total cases for the year 2020 from a total of 85. In Carroll, there are 22,526 negative tests and 38 recovered.

In Henry County, there are a total of 69 confirmed cases (54 last Monday), 47 recovered, 3,686 negative tests, and no deaths.

In Weakley County, there are 109 total confirmed cases (79 last Monday), one death in a nursing home, 53 recovered, and 3,406 tested negative.

In Obion County, there are 191 (175 yesterday) total confirmed cases, three deaths, 92 recovered, and 3,293 negative tests.

In Tennessee, there are 78,970 confirmed cases (65,274 last Monday and 52,155 two weeks ago) with 847 deaths (up from 749 last Monday).

In confined facilities, Weakley County Nursing Home in Dresden confirmed one death and overall, four positive cases in residents with three of those reported recovered, and two positive staff members.

Diversicare of Martin has two employees who tested positive, two residents who have recovered and no deaths.

In Henry County Health Care nursing home, there are two positive cases in residents, both recovered, and six employees who tested positive.