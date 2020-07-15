Face Coverings Required in Tennessee Courts

NASHVILLE (July 13) — Face coverings are required in all Tennessee courts, as ordered by the Tennessee Supreme Court during this state of emergency.

The COVID-19 virus is the reason for the requirement to be extended until further notice.

Persons with business for in-person court proceedings shall wear the protective face coverings over the nose and mouth. Coverings shall be worn at all times while inside the building.

Exceptions include children age 12 and under, persons who have difficulty breathing due to health conditions, persons who could pose a safety or security risk.