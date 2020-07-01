One Death Reported From COVID-19 In County

NASHVILLE (June 30) — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee stands at 36,306, with 24,068 of those recovered and 542 died in the year 2020. Weakley County has seen a spike of 12 new cases in the last week.

As of Tuesday, there are 42,297 (36,303 last Tuesday) positive cases and a total of 592 (542 last week) deaths. The numbers represent the total number of positive cases during the 2020 pandemic.

In Weakley County, 34 (31 last Tuesday) have recovered of 56 (44 from last Tuesday) positive cases and 2,107 (1,898 last week) tested negative. There is one death at Weakley County Nursing Home, where four patients and one staff member tested positive. Diversicare nursing home in Martin has two patients who tested positive.

In Carroll County, there has been one death, 31 recovered and 39 (36 from last Tuesday) positive cases. A total of 2,104 (1,777 last Tuesday) were diagnosed as negative.

In Henry County, 33 have recovered of 37 (35 last Tuesday) positive cases and 2,259 tested negative. Henry County Health Care nursing home has two patients and four staff members who tested positive.

In the United States, as of Tuesday, a total of 2,581.229 (2,302,288 last Tuesday) positive cases were reported in 2020 with 126,739 (120,333 last Monday) deaths, according to Centers for Disease Control.

In the world, there are 10.4 million positive cases during the year 2020 and 507,000 deaths.