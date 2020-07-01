Families Benefit from Grocery Drive-by, Pick-Up

MARTIN (June 45) — WE CARE Ministries partnered with Prairie Farms and hosted a grocery drive-by and pick-up for members of the community. The event was started by Prairie Farms approaching WE CARE, in a hope to help local farmers and those in need of free food and dairy products.

Prairie Farms donated 1,000 cases of dairy products and WE CARE donated bread, cereal, and other items to be used alongside the dairy products. This all culminated in having enough food for 500 families.

Overall, almost 120 volunteers helped with the grocery drive-by, pick-up. With members of Jolly Springs Baptist Church and Central Baptist Church helping to bag and sort the groceries before the event started. Bethel Baptist Church, members of the UT-Martin football team, along with other volunteers helped to distribute the groceries.

Director of WE CARE Betty Baker said, “We appreciate Prairie Farms, our volunteers, and all those who help to support WE CARE Ministers. They are the reason we can do events like this.”

Baker also stated there is a possibility another large scale drive-by, pick-up event with Prairie Farms could happen again in July and August.

WE CARE Ministries is also preparing for a back-to-school project on the last weekend in July. This could be changed depending on if school start dates change.

No recipient of the food was required to give any information to qualify. The Martin Police Department helped to direct traffic with the drive-by pick-up.