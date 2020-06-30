Weakley County Commission To Consider FY 2019-2020 Budget Amendments; $2 Filing Fee 

BY DAVID FISHER

DRESDEN (June 30) — The Weakley County Commission will consider several year-end amendments to the 2019-2020 budget and other items for discussion during a meeting on Tuesday, June 30, in the Seminar Room, at the Weakley County Personal Development Center located at 8250 HWY. 22 in Dresden.

These resolutions are intended to balance the budgets of the individual departments within Weakley County Government by transferring money from line items with excess funds into those experiencing unexpected shortfalls.

Additionally, commissioners will consider approval of a resolution authorizing a $2 filing fee for documents filed electronically in the Weakley County Register of Deeds’ Office.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum will update those present concerning the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting governmental operations.

This will be followed by committee reports.

Under elections, appointments and confirmations, the following actions are to be considered:

Appointment of three members to the Industrial Development Board

Appointment of one member to the Library Board

Appointment of two members to the Health & Safety Standards Board

Appointment of one member of the Weakley County Board of Public Utilities

Appointment of County Commission Chaplain – Orrin Cowley of McCabe United Methodist Church

Election of Notaries Public

Approval of Director of Schools Randy Frazier Official Statutory Bond with term beginning July 1, 2020 and ending July 1, 2021

Several upcoming meetings are focused on working out the details of the FY 2020-2021 budget. The only meeting that will be held at the Board of Education is the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee Meeting at 9:00 a.m., Friday July 10, 2020. All of the rest of the meetings will be held in the Seminar Room at the Weakley County Personal Development Center/Adult Learning Center in Dresden.

The meetings are as follows:

9:00 a.m., Monday, July 6 – budget hearing/workshop with commissioners;

9:00 a.m., Friday, July 10 – Finance, Ways, and Means Committee in the Conference Room of the Weakley County Board of Education in Dresden;

5:00 p.m., Thursday, July 30 – Finance, Ways, and Means Committee Meeting;

5:15 p.m., Thursday, July 30 – Public Hearing on the Weakley County 2020-21 FY Budget ;

5:30 p.m., Thursday, July 30 County Commission Meeting.

At last report, there is no property tax increase planned for the FY 2020-2021 budget.