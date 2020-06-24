COVID-19 Cases Spike in County, State

NASHVILLE (June 23) — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee stands at 36,306, with 24,068 of those recovered and 542 died in the year 2020. Weakley County has seen a spike of 12 new cases in the last week.

As of Tuesday, there are 36,303 (up from 31,830 last Tuesday) positive cases and a total of 542 deaths (up from 493 deaths last week). The numbers represent the total number of positive cases during the 2020 pandemic.

In Weakley County, 31 have recovered of 44 (up from 32 last Tuesday) positive cases and 1,898 tested negative.

In Carroll County, there has been one death, 31 recovered and 36 (unchanged from last Tuesday) positive cases. A total of 1,777 were diagnosed as negative.

In Henry County, 33 have recovered of 37 (35 last Tuesday) positive cases and 2,259 tested negative.

In the United States, as of Tuesday, a total of 2,302,288 (2,104,346 last Tuesday) positive cases were reported in 2020 with 120,333 (116,140 last Monday) deaths, according to Centers for Disease Control.