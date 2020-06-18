Sharon Man Arrested for Armed Robbery

WEAKLEY COUNTY (June 14) — A Sharon man is facing a charge of armed robbery after allegedly robbing a local family at gunpoint.

Louis Stephen Rechis, III, 20, of Sharon is charged with aggravated robbery.

According to Investigator Captain Randall McGowan of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 8:19 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, three members of the same family were parked on a road south of Martin, watching the sunset, when they were blocked-in by a white sport utility vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle got out of his SUV and approached the family seated in their car. He then produced a weapon and robbed the family of $60.

On Monday, June 15, based on information obtained from the victims of the robbery, Weakley County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Rechis on a charge of aggravated robbery.

The vehicle and firearm allegedly used in the crime were recovered. However, the money was not recovered.