BY DAVID FISHER

david@dresdenenterprise.com

WEAKLEY COUNTY (June 16) — Approval of the budget for FY 2020-2021 is the main item on the agenda at this week’s called meeting of the Weakley County School Board.

The School Board considers the first reading of the budget for the next fiscal year during a meeting Tuesday, June 16, beginning at 5 p.m. This is an in-person meeting, which is also streamed over the internet.